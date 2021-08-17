Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Declines By 40.6%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

TCLHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. lowered TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS TCLHF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. TCL Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

