Short Interest in Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Drops By 44.4%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Thai Union Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TUFBY stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

