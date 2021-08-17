Short Interest in Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Drops By 44.4%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Thai Union Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TUFBY stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

