Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Declines By 50.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Toshiba stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

