Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Grows By 68.6%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

