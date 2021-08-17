Short Interest in Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Declines By 60.0%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VYYRF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.