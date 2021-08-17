Short Interest in Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Declines By 60.0%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VYYRF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

