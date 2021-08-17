Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Grows By 36.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 612,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.68. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

