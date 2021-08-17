SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $99,210.54 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $685.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $15,940,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

