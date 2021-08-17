Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $16.76 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.