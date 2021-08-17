Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $16.76 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
