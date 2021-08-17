Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the July 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS GCTAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 82,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,251. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
