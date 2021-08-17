Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the July 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 82,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,251. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

