Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMMNY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 31,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,701. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

