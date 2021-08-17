Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $19.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $194,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.