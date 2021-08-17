Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

SBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBTX traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

