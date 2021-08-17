SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report sales of $902.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock worth $8,201,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $23,113,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 498.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 56.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

