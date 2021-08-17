Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,052 shares of company stock worth $2,396,752. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skillz stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

