Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$33.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.72. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. Analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

