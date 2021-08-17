Slow Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,985 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MasTec by 409.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 595.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.