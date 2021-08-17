Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 61,010 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 4.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $128,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $230.40. 19,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

