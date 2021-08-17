Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for 1.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $46,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $570.74. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,406. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $573.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.37. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

