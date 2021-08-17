So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.71. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 9,279 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.