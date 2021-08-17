So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.71. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 9,279 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.19.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.