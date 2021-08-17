Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

