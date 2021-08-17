Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solid Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Solid Biosciences worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

