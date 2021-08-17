Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.