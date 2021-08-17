SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

