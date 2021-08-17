Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $945.42 million and the highest is $1.18 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Shares of SWN remained flat at $$4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

