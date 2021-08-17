S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $109,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.37. 7,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $446.29. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

