SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.45 and a one year high of $91.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.47.

