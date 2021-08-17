SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

