SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 122.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $166.91. 506,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.