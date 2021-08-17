SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. 1,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

