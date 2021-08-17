SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $193.84 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $203.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.02.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.