Spheroid Universe (SPH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $357,178.00

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $357,178.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spheroid Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.