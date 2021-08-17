Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STXB. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

