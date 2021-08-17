Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.30 million-$47.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.66 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.63 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $112.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,706 shares of company stock worth $16,529,008. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

