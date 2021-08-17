Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a current ratio of 15.95. The company has a market cap of $174.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.