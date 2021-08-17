SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.