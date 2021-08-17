SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SQI Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,814. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

