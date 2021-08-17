SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SQI Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,814. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
