Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 57,162 Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Broadway Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. Broadway Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

