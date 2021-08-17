Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 128,854 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIB opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,701.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

