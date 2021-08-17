Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 145,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $552,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMTR. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.28.

NMTR stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

