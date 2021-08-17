Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPSH. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,176,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
