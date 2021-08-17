Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $130,000 Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of DHI Group worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $190.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

