Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Maiden by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 169,692 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHLD opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $270.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

