Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

