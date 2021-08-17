StableXSwap Price Down 19.1% This Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00010151 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $65.10 million and approximately $11,705.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.03 or 1.00002762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00080770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002942 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

