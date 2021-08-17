Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLFPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 1,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.