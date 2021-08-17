Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $78.64 million and $13.91 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00934598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171560 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

