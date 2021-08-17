Standex International Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

