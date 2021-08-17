State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $4,846,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2,703.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $25,591,830 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $493.40 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

