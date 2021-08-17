State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.99 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

