State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

